(Photo) Matip at it again with hilarious reaction to Thiago’s scorcher of a goal v Porto

Joel Matip has become something of a cult hero at Liverpool for reasons that have been well-documented by the @NoContextJMatip Twitter account.

The Cameroonian was in fine form once again with his reaction to Thiago Alcantara’s long-range effort, pictured with his head in his hands in a repeat of his response to Mo Salah’s outrageous effort against Manchester City earlier in the season.

Though fans will be quick to point to the defender’s antics on the pitch, we shouldn’t be quick to forget how brilliant a centre-half he’s been for us this term nor his ability in general.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @NoContextJMatip: