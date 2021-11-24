(Photo) Thiago Alcantara gets well-deserved Jurgen Klopp hug in wholesome snap

Thiago Alcantara was snapped embracing a delighted Jurgen Klopp after the midfielder was subbed off in the second-half of Liverpool’s 2-0 defeat of Porto.

The Spaniard was on target in the Merseysiders’ group stage clash, netting with a sumptuous effort from range to open the scoring for the side.

The 30-year-old continued his positive vein of form in a red shirt with a performance that will no doubt excite fans as the former Bayern Munich man appears to be hitting his stride for the Reds.

You can catch the photo in question below, courtesy of Liverpool’s official Twitter account:

A performance well worthy of a Klopp hug. Midfield masterclass from @Thiago6 👌 pic.twitter.com/XCwJT5dt5i — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 24, 2021