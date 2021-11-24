(Photos) Salah shares adorable snaps of himself and Liverpool teammate as bromance continues to blossom

Dejan Lovren may be looking on with some amount of jealousy as his ‘brate’, Mo Salah, took to Instagram to share pictures of himself and Liverpool fullback, Kostas Tsimikas.

The pair have struck up a great friendship on and off the pitch, which is absolutely fantastic to see as a fan.

Hopefully, our Egyptian international’s ongoing contract saga can be resolved in the future and this bromance can continue unhindered beyond 2023.

We have to think that it makes more sense to hold onto the 29-year-old given the fact that age hardly appears to be deterring him, nor would it seem likely to during his early 30s.

You can catch the photos below, courtesy of Salah’s Instagram story:

