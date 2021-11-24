The unbelievable stat Liverpool have amassed from UCL ‘group of death’ as Reds equal 82-year-old record

Liverpool have made breaking records a matter of habit throughout Jurgen Klopp’s tenure in Merseyside, with the latest 2-0 victory over Porto providing an opportunity to further boost the Reds’ haul in that regard.

The Merseysiders became the first English side in 82 years since Wolves to score two or more goals in 16 consecutive games.

Holding on to their 100% record in the Champions League group stage, the Premier League-based outfit have also amassed more points (15) than the total points tallies accumulated by fellow Group B members Atletico Madrid (4), Porto (5) and AC Milan (4).

It’s further proof of the brilliance this Liverpool side is capable of under Klopp, with us enjoying a rich vein of goalscoring form both domestically and abroad.

Should we be able to maintain our proficiency in front of goal across the length of the campaign, you’d be hard-pressed not to back this side to go far in Europe.

We’ll need to show more solidity in the middle of the park on a consistent basis but there have certainly been positive signs when it comes to our credentials for major honours this term.

