‘They consider him a magnificent player’ – Romano weighs in on Barcelona’s reported interest in Thiago Alcantara

Fabrizio Romano has ruled out the possibility of an early Liverpool exit for Thiago Alcantara in contrast to reports asserting the Blaugrana’s interest in the 30-year-old.

The classy Spaniard has enjoyed a mixed bag of performances in the famous red shirt, with injuries playing a big role in stunting his progress in the Premier League.

“I’m told this is 100 percent true [that he is focused on Liverpool],” the Sky Sports journalist spoke on his Here We Go podcast (via HITC). “Barcelona have never contacted Liverpool about Thiago. Of course they consider him a magnificent player, but there is no negotiation with Thiago or Liverpool.”

As the 4-0 demolition of Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal outfit has proven, however, the former Bayern Munich man evidently has a role left to play at Anfield.

Given his contract doesn’t expire until 2024, there’s certainly no need for a rush on our part to get the Spanish international out of the door.

Whilst not a goalscoring midfielder or a player who will generally find himself on the statsheet as far as goal contributions are concerned, Thiago has shown he can be an integral part of our build-up play.

What he needs now is an opportunity to build his form, which can only come with the minutes we hope he’ll be able to play for us without the obstruction of injury.

