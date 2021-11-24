(Video) Highly-rated Liverpool youngster scores absolute poacher’s goal to make it four in his last four games on loan

Paul Glatzel was on target once more during Tranmere Rovers’ League Two clash with Bradford with the winning goal of the game.

The 20-year-old’s latest effort makes it four goals and two assists in his last four games (across all competitions) with his loan outfit.

Micky Mellon’s men had been a goal down before the break, with the Liverpool youngster finding the net shortly after Kieron Morris’ equaliser.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

Paul Glatzel vs Bradford, November 2021 pic.twitter.com/xDRpZZsD46 — Tranmere goals every day (@TRFCEveryDay) November 23, 2021