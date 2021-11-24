(Video) Salah doubles Liverpool’s lead after putting one Porto midfielder on his backside with dropped shoulder

Mo Salah eased the pressure on his side with a well-taken effort in the Porto box to double Liverpool’s lead at Anfield.

The Egyptian international latched onto a loose ball in the 18-yard-box, fooling one opponent with a dropped shoulder before firing in his effort from a tight angle.

The Reds were handed their opener courtesy of a stunning long-range effort from midfielder, Thiago Alcantara, early on in the second-half.

Having looked far from comfortable in the opening 45 minutes, it’s a remarkable turnaround from Jurgen Klopp’s men as we inch closer to a 100% record in the group stages.

Sensational from Mo Salah! 🎯 He drifts into a central position before unleashing a shot into the bottom corner. 17 goals in 17 games for the Egyptian King this season! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/3gD0JOmM8K — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 24, 2021