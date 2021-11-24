(Video) ‘That’s really not okay’ – Klopp clashes with furious journalist who claims Liverpool boss owes the continent of Africa an apology

Jurgen Klopp engaged in an argument with a reporter following his side’s 2-0 defeat of FC Porto in the Champions League after the German was accused of disrespecting both AFCON and the African continent.

The journalist in question urged the Liverpool boss to apologise for his prior comments in which he had sarcastically referred to the African Cup of Nations as a ‘little tournament’.

The German attempted in vain to explain the ironic nature of his statement, sounding somewhat upset at how his words had been misconstrued.

It seems like a massive misunderstanding that we’re sure will get cleared up once the context behind Klopp’s words becomes clear to the journalist in question.

You can catch the clip below:

🗣️"It's ironic, there's still a tournament. Big one. We lose our best players." Jurgen Klopp clashes with a reporter who claims he owes the continent of Africa an apology 👀 #LFC pic.twitter.com/VQb7E6ibIB — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) November 24, 2021