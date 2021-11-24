(Video) Thiago scores outrageous 30-yard screamer to put Liverpool in front at Anfield

Thiago Alcantara opened the scoring for Liverpool early in the second-half of the Reds’ Champions League encounter with Porto with a long-range effort.

The classy Spaniard found the bottom-right of the goal after taking his chances with a ball ricochetting back outside of the 18-yard-box.

It’s a well-deserved moment for the 30-year-old who has enjoyed a positive return to the pitch from injury.

Hopefully we’ll be seeing more moments like this from the former Bayern Munich man before his time in the famous red shirt is over.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

THAT IS WORLD CLASS! ✨ Just ridiculous from Thiago! 😱🔥 Wait for the angle from behind… 🤤 pic.twitter.com/21X1XkxW1W — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 24, 2021