Ferdinand contradicts ex-Red’s claim that nine-goal Bundesliga star would be better suited to Man City over Liverpool

Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Erling Haaland would be a better fit for Liverpool than linked outfit Manchester City.

The exciting centre-forward has been tipped for a summer exit from the Bundesliga with a host of sides said to be champing at the bit to get the player in their colours given the reported £64m release clause that’s set to kick in at the end of the season.

“I think he suits other teams better [than Man City],” the ex-Red Devil told BT Sport (via the Mirror).

“If I was Liverpool I would take him right now.

“If he goes to Liverpool that’s a devastating front three. I don’t think it’s as hard for him to adapt if he goes to Liverpool. It’s a different system.

“You see Jack Grealish has gone to Man City, [he is a] top player, brilliant player, we all love watching him, but it’s quite hard to adapt and get into that team.”

Interestingly, the 43-year-old’s thoughts were not shared by his co-host, Michael Owen, who argued in favour of the Norwegian international switching the Signal Iduna Park for the Etihad in the summer.

“I’m not sure Manchester United would fit. [Romelu] Lukaku has just gone to Chelsea and I’m not sure if would fit at Liverpool. Personally I think Man City,” the former Reds striker said.

At 21 years of age, Haaland continues to prove his credentials as a top European striker potentially well-suited to the demands of the English top-flight, having registered nine league efforts in six games prior to succumbing to injury.

With his release clause activating in the summer, one might imagine the former RB Salzburg star will have more than his fair share of suitors, with many Liverpool fans likely keen to see our recruitment team throw our club’s respective hat into the ring.

With the likes of Sadio Mane, Mo Salah, Bobby Firmino and Diogo Jota all competing for a place, however, one has to question whether the No.9 would deem a switch to Merseyside in his best interests.

Though a fight for a first-team spot would be inevitable, he would be handed a fantastic opportunity to grow under one of the world’s leading coaches in Jurgen Klopp.

