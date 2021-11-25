‘Get off Insta’ – Nat Phillips’ hilarious interaction with Andy Robertson on social media

Andy Robertson took time after Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over Porto to congratulate his teammates for their efforts in maintaining the club’s 100% record in the Champions League group stages.

Nathaniel Phillips was quick to spoil the Scot’s celebration on Instagram, however, jokingly urging the fullback to remove himself from social media to help him out in the car park.

The former Hull City man was granted a second-half cameo against Sergio Conceicao’s men, coming on in the 64th minute for Kostas Tsimikas and looking revitalised following his spell on the sidelines.

The Scotland skipper has looked somewhat leggy at times this season with a brutal run of appearances since the prior term appearing to have finally caught up with our tireless left-back.

Hopefully this will mean that the No.26’s batteries have been given a boost ahead of another gruelling run of festive fixtures, starting with the hosting of Southampton at the weekend.

Whilst our Greek Scouser has been a more than reliable deputy, Robertson at his best is an absolute force of nature to contend with down the left-flank and we’ll be looking forward to seeing what he can produce following some proper rest.

