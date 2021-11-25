‘He’s not going to start’ – Rio Ferdinand warns Premier League star to avoid Liverpool

Rio Ferdinand has advised Leeds United star Raphinha against joining Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool as he believes the Brazilian won’t get much game time at the Anfield club.

The 24-year-old has recently claimed he is happy at Elland Road and when asked by the BBC if he could win trophies at the Yorkshire club, he replied ‘without a doubt’ (via Liverpool Echo).

“The only problem I think with something like Raphinha going to Liverpool is just where he’s going to play? He’s not going to start,” the former Manchester United said on his YouTube channel (via the Express).

“So, £60 million not to start is a big, big fee. And for him as a player, I’m sure he’ll have more options. It’s a great club, don’t get me wrong, going to be fighting on all fronts to win things.

“That question won’t be answered in a positive way for him: will I start a lot of games? If Salah stays and signs a new contract, it puts a dampener on his ability to play.”

Reports have surfaced recently claiming that the former Rennes man could be available for as little as £26m, but the Brazil international’s agent, Deco, was keen to deny the rumours.

“I think today he’s worth more than €32m (£26.9m). What will determine the price is the level of the club that signs him,” he told UOL (via the Express).

“If it’s Manchester United, City, Liverpool, Chelsea, the price could reach around €60m (£50.6m). What determines the price of a player is the market he hits.”

The winger has certainly proven he has serious talent since he joined from the French club, but Ferdinand may have a point when he questions whether Raphinha would get into our starting XI.

When you take into account the injuries we have had lately and the number of games we play during the season, quality reinforcements are needed.

All players will get their fair share of game time throughout the campaign and with the Leeds man having age on his side and being considerably younger than all of our front-three, he would certainly be an option very much for the long-term.