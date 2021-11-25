(Image) Jordan Henderson and Tyler Morton share heartfelt dressing room moment after in celebration of the youngster’s debut

What a week it’s been for Tyler Morton and Jordan Henderson was quick to congratulate the youngster on his latest achievement.

Coming on for his Premier League debut during the 4-0 victory over Arsenal was followed up with a Champions League debut from the start against Porto, for our No.80.

The 19-year-old put on a mature display in the centre of the field with some important tackles and calm passing that impressed many within Anfield.

Noting how impressive he was and how much of an achievement it has been for the Wirral born lad, our captain was quick to share a selfie with him after last night’s game.

Starring for your boyhood club is something the two now have in common and it’ll be no surprise to see our No.14 to take the youngster under his wing to aid his development.

Here’s to many more landmark days in the young lad’s Anfield career.

The image was shared by Henderson on his Twitter page:

✅ Premier league debut

✅ Champions league debut

💫 Not a bad week! Congrats @tylermorton02 pic.twitter.com/w4pSU7xe7M — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) November 24, 2021

