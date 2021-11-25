Jamie Carragher reveals the player he would ‘love to see’ Liverpoool buy after suggesting Erling Haaland will be ‘too expensive’

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes his former side don’t have the financial backing to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund but instead suggests that Jurgen Klopp should be interested in the Norwegian’s teammate Jude Bellingham.

The former No.23, who was speaking on Impression Sessions hosted by Joe Gilmore on Twitter after the German side were defeated 3-1 by Sporting Lisbon, couldn’t hold back in expressing how much he would like the former Birmingham City star to arrive at Anfield.

“They had no Haaland tonight, he was out, so maybe that’s the last time that we’re going to see Haaland in a Dortmund shirt, in terms of the Champions League, because he will not be happy, will he?,” the 43-year-old questioned.

“I just think what will the knock-on effect be on Jude Bellingham, as well? I don’t think Liverpool will be in the race for Haaland, to be honest, I think he’ll be too expensive.

“I’d love to see Liverpool get Jude Bellingham.”

It is hard to disagree with our former centre-back.

The Dortmund striker is arguably one of the most expensive players in the world at the moment so it is unlikely that our owners will be willing to spend the money the Yellows will demand.

Bellingham, who is just 18-years-old, has impressed since his arrival to the Bundesliga and now has ten England caps to his name.

With many people claiming that we are still yet to replace Gini Wijnladum since his departure to PSG, the talented youngster may be the answer.

