Liverpool fans will love Thiago’s three-word tweet after speculation links him with Barcelona switch

Thiago Alcantara added a further trickle of cold water on the speculation linking him with an early Liverpool exit with his post-match tweet commemorating ‘these Anfield nights’.

The Spanish midfielder was heavily involved in the Reds’ attacking threat against Porto with a sublime assist for Sadio Mane’s opener chalked off for offside before the 30-year-old left his own mark on the game with a long-range effort.

These Anfield nights 🤯❤️ pic.twitter.com/QjqUfyE6UK — Thiago Alcantara (@Thiago6) November 24, 2021

Reports have linked the former Bayern Munich star with a fairytale reunion with another old outfit in Barcelona, though the No.6 himself has since reconfirmed his commitment to the cause at Anfield.

Though Thiago has suffered a great deal at the hands of injury, we’ve certainly seen more than enough of his sheer quality to justify keeping the faith.

Following his latest return from the sidelines, the ex-Blaugrana man appears to be building up a head of steam with his performances domestically and abroad, proving to be an integral cog in the middle of the park for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

We’ll be keeping our fingers crossed that the central midfielder can avoid the persistent spectre of injuries that’s been harassing our squad of late and really kick on for the rest of the campaign.

