(Photo) Harvey Elliott snapped trying his hand at new career during Liverpool’s 2-0 Porto win

Harvey Elliott’s presence on the pitch has been greatly missed after a remarkable start to the season was curtailed by a serious ankle injury earlier in the campaign.

During Liverpool’s 2-0 victor over Porto to maintain their 100% in the Champions League group stage, the youngster was spotted giving photography a go on the sidelines.

We certainly can’t begrudge the 18-year-old keeping himself busy whilst continuing his recovery at the AXA training centre though we’ve no doubt Jurgen Klopp will be aching to get the former Fulham graduate back on the pitch as soon as is feasible.

You can catch the photo in question below, courtesy of @BBCMOTD:

