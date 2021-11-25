‘They have found their identity back’ – Hasenhuttl comments on Liverpool ahead of Saturday’s clash

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl believes Liverpool are back to their ‘best shape’ and Jurgen Klopp’s side are once again performing like champions.

The Saints visit Anfield on Saturday and although the 54-year-old is aware that the Reds will cause his side real problems, he remains optimistic that they can take something from the game.

“It is always a pleasure to play against a team of Jurgen’s and it is always one of the biggest challenges you can imagine in football, it is always super tough,” the Austrian said (via Football 365).

“When you see Liverpool in the moment, they’re coming back to their best shape, their biggest strength. It seems to me that they are playing again like in the season when they became champions.

“Last season it seems to me – we are discussing about a high level still – they haven’t been that hungry against the ball, not that quick in their transition, not that quick in their play like they are doing again this season.

“I don’t know what they changed in the summer but it seems they have found their identity back and it makes it very difficult to take something against such a side.

“But it is not impossible – I’ve seen Brighton take a point after being two down (a 2-2 draw on October 30) but 99 out of 100 games, if you’re 2-0 down (away to Liverpool) you lose this game.”

A win for Liverpool at the weekend will lift them up to second spot, one point behind league leaders Chelsea, until Sunday at least, when Manchester City face Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa and Thomas Tuchel welcomes Manchester United to Stamford Bridge.

It’s good to see that our defence has kept two clean sheets since we returned from the international break and the fact Andy Robertson recently returned from the slight injury he picked up whilst away with Scotland will only make us stronger.

The festive period will be crucial in determining the amount of success we have this season, so hopefully, the solid defensive performances continue and our star-men upfront can continue providing the firepower.