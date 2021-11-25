Thiago admits exciting Liverpool teenager caught his eye in training and tips young star to have a ‘bright career’

Thiago Alcantara admitted that he was intrigued by Tyler Morton during Liverpool’s training sessions.

The former Barcelona star played alongside the 19-year-old and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the middle of the park in the 2-0 victory over Porto in the Champions League.

“The first time that he came I said, ‘who is this player?’ because he always trained amazing with us,” the Spaniard told reporters after the game.

“He deserved to be part of the team tonight. He Had an amazing game as well.

“I think he will have a great and bright career here at Liverpool and football in general. We’re happy to have him and play with him tonight.”

The youngster enjoyed a solid debut in Europe’s premier competition in what has been a remarkable rise to the first-team ranks of late this term.

We couldn’t be more delighted for the teenager to see what has likely been a long-term dream fulfilled.

Playing alongside a player of Thiago’s sheer quality will no doubt do the player a world of good as he looks to soak up his teammates’ experience and forge a successful career at Anfield.

If his latest performance at L4 was anything to go by, it seems that our No.6’s prediction could very well come true, and we’ll be looking forward to seeing how the midfielder develops under Jurgen Klopp’s leadership.

