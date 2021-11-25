(Video) Carragher’s diabolical American accent live on air has his co-hosts in bits

Posted by
(Video) Carragher’s diabolical American accent live on air has his co-hosts in bits

Jamie Carragher is a man of many talents, though his co-hosts will undoubtedly be having a word with the former centre-half over his less than satisfactory reproduction of an American accent.

The ex-Liverpool star had been prompted to have a whack at the accent with hilarious results on the CBS Sports programme following a night of Champions League football.

It makes for absolutely superb viewing and credit has to be given to the Scouser for being a good sport and going along with it.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of CBS Sports:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top