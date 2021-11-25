(Video) Carragher’s diabolical American accent live on air has his co-hosts in bits

Jamie Carragher is a man of many talents, though his co-hosts will undoubtedly be having a word with the former centre-half over his less than satisfactory reproduction of an American accent.

The ex-Liverpool star had been prompted to have a whack at the accent with hilarious results on the CBS Sports programme following a night of Champions League football.

It makes for absolutely superb viewing and credit has to be given to the Scouser for being a good sport and going along with it.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of CBS Sports:

Ever heard someone from Liverpool do an American accent? If not, @carra23's got you covered 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/WRLSGlabeO — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 24, 2021