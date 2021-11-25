(Video) Commentator absolutely loses it over Thiago’s Porto wondergoal

Thiago Alcantara appears to be in the process of discovering a rich vein of form for Liverpool having produced a stellar display in the Reds’ 2-0 win over Porto in the Champions League.

The classy Spaniard was on target in the second-half, delivering a superb long-range effort that attracted a rather excited reaction from a beINSports’ commentator.

We’ve no doubt the sentiment was shared by the attending fans and those watching at home as the 30-year-old secured a potential goal of the season contender.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beINSports: