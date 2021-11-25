(Video) “I loved every minute of it” – Tyler Morton beaming with pride and joy after making Champions League debut

Tyler Morton has had the week of his dreams after making his Premier League and Champions League debuts in the space of five days.

Thiago Alcantara spoke highly of him post-match and Jordan Henderson shared a selfie with the youngster in what must feel like a surreal time in the boyhood Liverpool fan’s life.

Following the 2-0 Anfield victory over Porto, our No.80 spoke with the media to describe the feeling of playing in such a big game and how he was found this memorable week.

The Wirral-born lad was asked what his favourite moment of the game was and he said: “Genuinely every minute, I loved every minute of it.

“Especially walking out, looking up and seeing everyone and clapping the fans at the end and that’s what I’m here for and what I’m striving to be and to get an applause at the end off all the fans, that’s what I want and why I want to play for this club”.

The 19-year-old is still so young and inexperienced but it’s great to see how he’s grasping the opportunities that have been handed to him.

With a huge smile on his face, who can’t wish the youngster well and let’s hope he’s living his dream for many more years to come.

You can watch the interview with Tyler Morton via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

