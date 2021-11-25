(Video) “It’s alright for some isn’t it” – Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain can’t believe Thiago’s response to question after Porto victory

Thiago Alcantara and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain faced the media after defeating Porto 2-0 in the Champions League.

Focus of the questions was obviously centered on the sublime goal scored by our No.6 and his response was surprising to say the least.

Perhaps even better than the response was the English midfielders reaction as he was in utter disbelief with the reply.

READ MORE: Ibou Konte shares anime inspired celebratory tweet following Champions League victory and clean sheet over Porto

The question of whether the Spanish international had ever scored a prettiest goal was asked, he said: “I think, yeah!”.

He carried on talking but you could then hear the former Arsenal man interrupt in shock as he exclaimed: “What! It’s alright for some isn’t it, hey!”.

The former Bayern Munich man then said: “I’m really glad and happy for the goal in a moment for me that was important because I’ve just come back from an injury and I’m just trying to raise my confidence”.

An answer that doesn’t befit the quality of the goal and the 30-year-old very unassuming in his response.

It’s interesting how he mentions his confidence as he certainly looks like a player who doesn’t lack self-belief when he plays but the fact this is something he needs to build upon is certainly surprising.

This is another great insight into how the squad all get along so well and clearly enjoy each other’s company.

You can watch the post-match interview with Thiago and Oxlade-Chamberlain courtesy of BT Sport on YouTube:

Micah Richards can’t restrain himself after Jamie Carragher’s ruthless pop at United legend Peter Schmeichel