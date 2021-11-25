(Video) Tyler Morton handed standing ovation from the Kop following Champions League debut

Tyler Morton was handed a well-deserved standing ovation from the Kop end of Anfield following his first display in the Champions League for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The midfielder proved to be an instrumental presence in the middle of the park for Liverpool, issuing crucial interventions that helped keep his side on top of proceedings against Porto.

It’s another great demonstration of the 19-year-old’s potential, with both Thiago Alcantara and Jurgen Klopp’s appraisals of the starlet suggesting that there’s a lot more to come from him.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @TOTKHQ:

Tyler Morton got a standing ovation from The Kop last night and rightly so.. little baller 👏🏻 w/ @tylermorton02 pic.twitter.com/SbvHCzFeOG — Top Of The Kop (@TOTKHQ) November 25, 2021