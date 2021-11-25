(Video) Van Dijk nails crossbar challenge pre-Porto clash

Virgil van Dijk is an insanely good footballer for a multitude of reasons beyond his defensive ability.

His passing range and accuracy is one such string to his bow that has rightly attracted plaudits from far and wide, with the Reds having massively missed the No.4’s contributions last season in the side’s buildup play.

A clip has emerged of late of the defender’s pre-match preparations out at Anfield, with the centre-half testing his aim with a quick crossbar challenge.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Reddit user u/n4nish: