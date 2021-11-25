(Video) Watch Adrian’s reaction to Thiago’s wonder goal against Porto as the ‘keeper marvels in the brilliance of the strike

Thiago Alcantara provided a moment of brilliance last night that had all spectators in disbelief, none more so than Adrian.

The Spanish ‘keeper was in awe of his compatriot and his reaction was captured on camera as attention turned to Jurgen Klopp following the goal.

In the background of the shot, you can see our No.13 in utter amazement of what he’s just seen, a reaction that no doubt would have been shared by many within the ground.

It’s not often you’re lucky enough to witness a goal like that for your own team and everyone inside Anfield was blessed to be able to see it with their own eyes.

The technique, timing and grace were unbelievable and replays will be shown again and again, for years to come.

Thank you to our No.6 for allowing us all to react like we did, what a goal!

You can watch the goal back via @btsportfootball with Adrian’s reaction coming on the minute mark:

THAT IS WORLD CLASS! ✨ Just ridiculous from Thiago! 😱🔥 Wait for the angle from behind… 🤤 pic.twitter.com/21X1XkxW1W — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 24, 2021

