(Video) Watch Thiago’s perfect finish against Porto from the stands as new angle emerges of the unforgettable goal

Thiago Alcantara unleashed a moment of sheer perfection as he fired the ball into the back of Porto’s net.

Our No.6 timed the effort brilliantly and his technique was jaw dropping to say the least.

Several angles have been shared by TV companies but a new one from the Kop has been circulated online.

It feels like it’s been such a long time since a screamer was scored at Anfield, many comparing the effort to a trademark Gerrard effort.

Our Spanish midfielder certainly has this in his locker and we hope it’s not too long before we get to see something similar recreated.

For now, let’s marvel in the brilliance of his goal from this new angle.

You can watch the goal via @ChloeBloxam on Twitter:

OHHHH OH MY WORD THIAGO😍🔴 pic.twitter.com/zg4rpOTuPM — Chloe bloxam (@ChloeBloxam) November 24, 2021

