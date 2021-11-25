(Video) Watch Tyler Morton’s 70-yard inch-perfect pass to Mo Salah that set up Liverpool’s second goal against Porto

There has already been a lot said about Tyler Morton’s week that saw him make his Premier League and Champions League debuts.

Receiving praise from Thiago Alcantara, selfies with Jordan Henderson and facing the media after the game have all been covered since his brilliant performance.

However, his pass that lead up to the second goal has been somewhat overlooked and after all it will be his actions on the pitch that will get him more first-team selections.

READ MORE: (Video) “I loved every minute of it” – Tyler Morton beaming with pride and joy after making Champions League debut

The goal will be remembered for a one-two between Mo Salah and our captain before the Egyptian King floored a Porto defender and found the back of the Kop-end net.

When watching the goal back though it becomes abundantly clear how important the 19-year-old’s role was after he picked the ball up from Alisson Becker.

With his back to goal and half a glance over his shoulder, our No.80 sprayed a ball from the edge of our box to our No.11 who was deep inside the opposition half.

The pass didn’t befit the inexperience of a lad making his first ever European appearance but the Wirral-born youngster displayed his mercurial passing talent with the 70-yard delivery.

It looks like we may have a homegrown gem coming through the academy and let’s hope for plenty of opportunities for him to display his talents.

You can watch Morton’s terrific pass courtesy of beIN Sports (via @Ash_Bux77 on Twitter):

Watch Tyler Morton’s pass to Salah for Liverpool’s 2nd goal 🎯

Enjoy the commentary #ArabicCommenteryIsTheBest pic.twitter.com/U0sjSnIpd1 — Bux💰🕙 (@Ash_Bux77) November 24, 2021

What’s been said about Liverpool’s ‘baby Fabinho’ and why fans should be excited about the future of the midfield