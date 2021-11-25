(Video) “Who is this player?” – Stunned Thiago talks about midfield teammate Tyler Morton in training

Thiago Alcantara received many a headline from his performance and goal last night but he was keen to credit his teammate, Tyler Morton.

Speaking in the post-match press conference, the Spanish international was full of praise for the Wirral-born youngster.

Our No.6 mentioned how he enjoys teaching the young players and helping them grow, as well as how impressed he was when he first watched him in training.

READ MORE: (Video) “It’s alright for some isn’t it” – Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain can’t believe Thiago’s response to question after Porto victory

The 30-year-old said: “I love to train and play alongside the young players to see their hunger and the starting point of their careers and giving them some teaching words to make their path brighter and better.

“It happened with Tyler, the first time he came I said ‘Who is this player?’ because he trained amazing with us and he deserved to be part of the team tonight.

“He played an amazing game tonight and I think he’ll have an great career at Liverpool and in football in general, we’re happy to have him and to get to play with him tonight”.

These are some great words from the Brazilian-born midfielder towards our No.80 who also shared a selfie with Jordan Henderson after the game.

What a feeling it must be for the boyhood Red who has managed to make his Premier League and Champions League debut in the space of a week and now has a midfield idol of his speaking so highly of him.

Let’s hope they can share the pitch together on plenty more successful Anfield evenings.

You can watch the clip from Thiago’s post-match press conference via our Twitter page @empireofthekop:

🗣️"He deserved to be part of the team tonight. He had an amazing game as well. I think he will have a great and bright career." Thiago on Tyler Morton's #UCL debut 🙌 #LFC pic.twitter.com/qdoazMD3ee — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) November 24, 2021

Micah Richards can’t restrain himself after Jamie Carragher’s ruthless pop at United legend Peter Schmeichel