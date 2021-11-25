(Video) ‘You want some chicken lad’ – Watch as Curtis Jones shares hilarious video of Fabinho’s dressing room snack

Despite injury, Curtis Jones was with the players in the dressing room after the Porto victory and shared a video of Fabinho.

The Brazilian midfielder is captured tucking into a post-match snack and our No.17 was quick to share the video.

Chicken bone in-hand, our No.3 lets out a wry smile as he discovers his teammate has been recording him.

The young Scouser had spent the afternoon watching Liverpool’s Under 19s face Porto’s youth outfit before going to support his first-team teammates.

He clearly loves watching the chicken antics as the 20-year-old can’t contain his laughter.

It’s a perfect example of the high squad morale, particularly after another fantastic Champions League performance.

You can watch the video via @Liverpoolgoals_ on Twitter:

Fabinho on Curtis Jones' Instagram story 😂pic.twitter.com/CEeYML29Tf — LiverpoolGoals (@Liverpoolgoals_) November 24, 2021

