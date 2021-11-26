Former PL stars claim Adama Traore can become ‘unstoppable’ if he makes Liverpool move

Adama Traore has been linked with many clubs over the past 12 months including Liverpool, Tottenham and even his old club Barcelona and former Premier League stars Darren Bent and Jack Wilshere have encouraged the Spaniard to make the move to Anfield.

Although the 25-year-old is yet to register a goal or an assist this term, Jurgen Klopp’s side would benefit from some reinforcements in the attacking department.

“In that team, he could be unstoppable,” Bent told talkSPORT (via TEAMtalk).

“His problem is consistency but in that Liverpool team, where they play with a high press and energy, it could be different.”

Former Arsenal man Wilshere agreed with the 37-year-old’s claim, saying: “He’d be unreal.”

Traore signed for Wolves from Middlesborough back in 2018 and his speed and power mean he is an extremely exciting talent.

The winger may not find himself as a regular starter if he was to swap the Midlands for Merseyside, but he would be a great option to have from the bench or for when star-men Mo Salah and Sadio Mane require some rest.

With only seven goals to his name in 118 Premier League appearances, many have questioned the Spain internationals ability to deliver a final product, but the man-management of Jurgen Klopp may be the answer to unlock his serious potential.

Reports suggest that the Molineux club are looking for a fee in the region of £50m for the ex-Boro man meaning that a move in the summer, rather than January, is more likely.