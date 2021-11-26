‘I have so many gay friends’ – Jurgen Klopp and Meikayla Moore talk about their support for the Rainbow Laces campaign

Jurgen Klopp sat down with Meikayla Moore to talk about the Rainbow Laces campaign.

Our manager and Liverpool Women’s No.15 discussed the reasons for the rainbow laces and the importance of highlighting LGBTQ+ rights within football.

In what is an empowering video where a variety of topics are covered, the 54-year-old discusses the support he has for helping anyone who may be struggling with their sexuality and his love of wearing rainbow colours.

The German said: “To really understand it, it’s difficult and that’s the problem.

“I’m 54 and I’ve been through a lot of different periods in my life but there’s a lot of problems I’ve never had so it means you talk about them like an interested viewer and think ‘How would that feel?’, but never having the problem.

“I have so many gay friends in our age now and I never thought about how it was when they had to say: ‘By the way Mum / Dad / whoever, I’m not exactly how you expected it may be’, and that’s a challenge we should not face in the way we face it in our life so that’s it and how it still is, obviously.

“Whatever I can do, and I will say it here today live on camera, I will do. I’m completely in.

You would hope that in 2021 race and sexuality wouldn’t be so important and that everyone would have learned to let others live a life they want, without discrimination.

Unfortunately though, campaigns like this are very important to ensure that people are educated to learn that everyone is equal in society and it is our role to support everyone in the best way we can.

Well done to our manager for taking to the cameras to declare his support for such an important cause.

You can watch the chat between Jurgen Klopp and Meikayla Moore via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

