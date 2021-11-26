(Image) Harvey Elliott back out on the grass as he continues his recovery from ankle injury

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliot has been pictured training on the grass at the club’s AXA Training Centre today as he continues his recovery from the serious ankle injury suffered earlier this season.

The 18-year-old was carried off on a stretcher during the second half of his side’s 3-0 win against Marcelo Bielsa’s men back in September and it was later confirmed that the former Fulham man had suffered a fracture-dislocation.

Although there is no indication of when the midfielder will be back and ready for selection, it is quite surprising to see him running and with his boots on so soon.

Elliott was performing excellently prior to his injury, so let’s hope it’s not too long before we see him included in the matchday squad again and hopefully he is the same player when he returns.

You can see an image of Elliot training below, courtesy of Liverpool’s official Twitter page:

Harvey Elliott’s rehabilitation programme continued at the @AXA Training Centre today 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 26, 2021