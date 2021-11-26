(Image) Tsimikas leaves cheeky comment on Instagram clip of Thiago’s Porto wondergoal

Kostas Tsimikas jokingly claimed he’d played a role in teammate Thiago Alcantara’s long-range goal against FC Porto in the Champions League.

The Greek international made the comment in question on the club’s official Instagram post: “I think all started from my fake move.”

It’s lovely to see how integrated and comfortable the former Olympiakos man has become in this Liverpool squad following an injury-ridden season last year.

You can catch Tsimikas’ Instagram comment below, courtesy of Liverpool’s official Instagram page:

