‘It’s very healthy competition’ – Kostas Tsimikas on the fight for the left-back position with Andy Robertson

The fight for the left-back position has been a major part of fan discussion this season as Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas have both been vying for the role.

Whenever the Scottish captain has been injured or rotated, the Greek Scouser has proven himself to be more than able to fill his boots.

Despite the No.26 being a firm fan favourtie, the man gunning for his spot has won over a lot of support but has declared their relationship off the field is strong.

Speaking with Liverpoolfc.com, our No.21 said: “Yeah, it’s very healthy competition, me and Andy work a lot in training.

“We give absolutely everything to play in the team. In my opinion, it’s very, very healthy; we help each other, we are very close to each other, if someone wants something he asks the other.

“Always we try to find the best for the team and we work for that. And I’m happy because I have this player next to me and this competition is very healthy.”

It’s great to see that, despite the possible reasons for friction, the two are getting along well.

The needs of the team should come above individual battles and having two great options will only benefit the squad as they can both be rested and selected when needed.

It does appear as though the former Hull City man has the edge and will start more games, the better the competition and the longer it lasts will only be a positive though.

Here’s to lots of healthy competition between the two.

