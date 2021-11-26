Jurgen Klopp aims jibe at Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal but claims PL is in its ‘best’ state since he arrived

Following last weekend’s incident in which Jurgen Klopp and Mikel Arteta clashed in the dugouts at Anfield, the German boss has aimed another dig at the Arsenal coach.

The former Mainz man, who was speaking to reporters as his side prepare to face Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton tomorrow, also claimed that the Premier League is in its ‘best’ state since he came to England back in 2015.

“The Premier League makes steps every year. It’s not about the top teams, the improvement of the league can be seen in (the) positions below,” the 54-year-old said (via Football London).

“Brighton, Villa, Arsenal and Wolves… it’s just the league is so strong, really tough and exciting. For sure the best league I’ve had here so far.”

It is not a blatant attack on the Gunners, but the Red’s boss is certainly aware of what he is doing.

Placing the London club in a similar category to the mid-table sides will infuriate many of the Arsenal faithful.

Arteta’s side are currently sat fifth in the table, above all of the teams the ex-Dortmund boss mentioned, but their average performances in recent years and their failure to qualify for European competition last season provides some substance to Klopp’s claims.

The Normal One is right in saying that the Premier League is ‘really though’, though, and there are no easy games whatsoever.

The South coast side will provide yet another serious challenge to us so let’s hope we’re at our best and can come away with all three points.