Kylian Mbappe makes Jurgen Klopp demand that Real Madrid will find impossible to fulfill

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly requested that his potential suitors, Real Madrid, appoint Jurgen Klopp as manager at the Bernabeu if they wish to convince him to swap Paris for the Spanish capital.

The Frenchman is said to remain unconvinced by Carlo Ancelotti’s ability to take the La Liga giants to the next level and get the best out of him, according to El Nacional.

The German has a contract that isn’t set to expire until 2024 and one that many would expect the former Mainz head coach to carry out to full completion.

We can say with absolute confidence that there is no chance of the Spanish outfit convincing Klopp to cut his time at Liverpool short to take over the hotseat in Spain, assuming the claims around Mbappe are vaguely accurate.

Sadly, we can picture the French international linking up with Los Blancos in the near future, particularly given that the striker’s terms are set to reach a conclusion by the next summer window.

But we can rest safely assured that we won’t be losing our best asset well before his contracted time at the club is up.

