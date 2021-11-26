Liverpool-linked Chelsea midfielder reportedly unhappy & Reds could capitalise – Express

Mason Mount is said to not be ‘feeling appreciated anymore’ in London according to one report, which has linked the Chelsea star with a switch to Liverpool.

The player’s contract is currently set to expire in the summer of 2024 with his current outfit apparently keen to extend his terms.

“Mason is a top lad and thought of well within Chelsea, and is popular with the team,” a Daily Star source told the publication (via the Express). “But he isn’t feeling appreciated anymore.”

The midfielder is considered one of the nation’s most exciting talents, having played a starring role in England’s ill-fated European Championship run in the summer.

Though some may be quick to point to the 22-year-old’s limited contributions from midfield, having only provided three goals (all in one game against Norwich) and two assists, the reality of the situation is that Jurgen Klopp does not demand serious numbers on the scoresheet from his team’s engine room.

That being said, with the likes of Harvey Elliott, Tyler Morton and Curtis Jones coming through, we have to question whether the manager would greenlight the likely extortionate fee that would be required to prise Mount away from the nation’s capital in the summer window.

As such, it’s not a transfer we see as being vaguely likely to happen and would advise fans to take this rumour with enough salt to make it utterly unpalatable.

