‘My phone didn’t ring’ – Jurgen Klopp provides injury updates ahead of Premier League game against Southampton

Jurgen Klopp held his pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend’s game against Southampton.

As always, there was a keen interest in any injury updates from the manager and finally he had some good news!

Ian Doyle, from the Liverpool ECHO, shared the update on Twitter:

Klopp on injured players: My phone didn't ring this morning about any issues. The players available v Porto are the ones for this weekend. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) November 26, 2021

It feels like a while since the injury list has got smaller rather than bigger and long may the good news last!

The return to the squad of Andy Robertson, Jordan Henderson, Divock Origi, James Milner and Sadio Mane since the injury break has been a big plus.

As soon as we have Curtis Jones, Joe Gomez, Harvey Elliott and Bobby Firmino back it looks as though we have a full compliment again, which is not often said.

Let’s hope for an injury-free weekend too!

