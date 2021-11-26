Some Liverpool fans can’t get over young Red’s resemblance to Coutinho as 17-year-old signs pro contract

Stefan Bajcetic enjoyed a day he’ll forever remember signing his first professional deal with Liverpool Football Club, as reported by the side’s official website.

The Spaniard capped off a perfect week in which he’d registered a goal in the U19s four-goal thrashing of their FC Porto counterparts.

A proud moment for Stefan Bajcetic 👏 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) November 25, 2021

Following a tweet released by the club’s official Twitter account, however, some fans were keen to hop onto social media to point out the resemblance between the teenager and ex-Red, Philippe Coutinho.

We can kind of see what our fellow supporters are on about from the curly hair to Bajcetic’s facial structure.

That being said, we’ll be hoping that this is where the similarities end with us not wishing to lose another potentially quality player to a European rival (though it certainly worked out in the end with the signings we secured off the back of it).

Capable of filing out in an anchor role in midfield, as his exploits in the U23s have proven, in addition to the centre of the backline, we’ll be excited to see how the youngster’s versatility and talent develops with experience.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Looks like Coutinho haha… — Idjal™ (@Idjalcelebes) November 26, 2021

Head off coutinho — Kevin Crowley (@kevincrowleys) November 25, 2021

