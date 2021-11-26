The major Champions League record Salah can break if he scores six more goals

Mo Salah is in line to break a Champions League record, being six goals away from registering the most efforts scored for an English outfit in the competition.

The Egyptian international has some huge names ahead of him from Sergio Aguero (36) to Thierry Henry (35), with him having surpassed Wayne Rooney’s tally (30) for Manchester United following his lead-doubling goal against FC Porto midweek.

The former Roma hitman has been in sensational form for his club this term, hitting the back of the net 17 times in 17 games (across all competitions).

READ MORE: Some Liverpool fans can’t get over young Red’s resemblance to Coutinho as 17-year-old signs pro contract

Remarkably, that’s excluding the player’s six assists this season, which takes up his goal contribution tally to 23 in 17 fixtures.

At this stage, there can be little doubt that Salah is the world’s leading talent, on current form, in world football and should be considered a favourite for the upcoming Ballon d’Or ceremony.

That having been said, with international achievements bizarrely taking precedence over individual performance on the pitch, we wouldn’t be surprised if the Egyptian King was snubbed.

On the plus side, if he can keep up his current goalscoring form throughout the campaign, we’ve no doubt Jurgen Klopp’s men will be in and around major honours as we approach the summer.

What’s been said about Liverpool’s ‘baby Fabinho’ and why fans should be excited about the future of the midfield