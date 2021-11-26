‘Unfortunately…’ – Jurgen Klopp weighs in on Ralph Rangnick’s impending appointment as interim Man United boss

Jurgen Klopp jokingly noted it was unfortunate that another ‘good coach’ is set to join the Premier League and Manchester United in Ralph Rangnick, reportedly on a six-month interim contract, according to BBC Sport.

The German’s comments from his pre-Southampton presser were shared on Twitter by the Echo’s chief Liverpool writer, Ian Doyle, with the coach noting his compatriot’s ability to turn a team’s fortunes around from his prior roles.

Klopp on Rangnick: Unfortunately a good coach is coming to England, to Manchester United! That's how it is. He built two clubs from nowhere to proper threats in Germany in Hoffenheim and Leipzig. His first concern is being a coach and that's his skill. — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) November 26, 2021

The Red Devils will be without the former RB Leipzig boss for their upcoming clash with Chelsea, with an official agreement between Lokomotiv Moscow and the club yet to be arranged.

Whilst securing a world-class manager would be a strong move for the club, there’s no questioning that efforts to address their structural concerns for the long-term is a far more concerning change for United’s rivals.

Of course, realistically, there’s only so much our arch rivals can do without addressing the rot seeping from the head – their ownership in the highly Glazer family.

Having Ragnick in an advisory role will strengthen the Manchester-based outfit, without question, though we won’t be keeping our fingers crossed for the 63-year-old to be a success over at Old Trafford.

