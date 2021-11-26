(Video) Enjoy new angle of Thiago’s thunderbolt Porto goal from the Main Stand

Thanks to a fan-captured clip from the Main Stand end of Anfield, Liverpool fans can enjoy Thiago Alcantara’s sensational opening strike against FC Porto from a brand new angle.

The Reds had looked close to going behind throughout the first 45 minutes of the tie, with their Primeira Liga opposition squandering an inconceivable number of clear-cut chances in front of goal.

The Spanish international’s effort was all that was needed for the red tide to wash away our Portuguese opposition, however, with Mo Salah later following up with an effort of his own.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Reddit user u/unluckyunknown:

