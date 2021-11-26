(Video) Ex-PL star’s x-rated description of Harry Maguire will have Liverpool fans in bits

Rafael van der Vaart is not one to pull his punches, with his latest assessment of Harry Maguire likely to have Manchester United fans wincing.

To be completely fair to the Dutchman, the centre-half has certainly not done a great deal to earn much in the way of plaudits following his return from injury.

It certainly invites flashbacks of an uncomfortable time before the safety of Virgil van Dijk’s arrival in the heart of our own backline, with the former Southampton ace having instilled a sense of calm and reliability in the Liverpool back four that’s arguably unrivalled across the Premier League.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Watch_LFC & Ziggo Sport:

