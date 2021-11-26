(Video) “He’s so different from every other player” – Ex-Red drools over Thiago’s sublime Porto goal

Thiago Alcantara scored one of the great Champions League Anfield goals on Wednesday against Porto.

Maybe not in terms of importance but the quality of the goal was amazing and the more you watch it, the better the finish gets.

In the BT Sports studio after the game, Rio Ferdinand and Michael Owen gave their analysis of the finish.

The former Manchester United duo were full of compliments for the Spanish international and the ex-defender said: “This strike, wow, you’re not going to see many purer strikes.

“Daisy cutter is what we used to call this one, just off the ground and trimming any blades of grass that were out of place, beautiful, beautiful strike”.

The former Liverpool forward then said: “I’m just trying to think, can any other player on that pitch do that?

“He’s got something so different than any other player”.

Just when you think there’s nothing left to say about the goal, you find more!

What a finish from a special player.

You can watch the full break down of Thiago’s goal via BT Sport’s YouTube channel:

