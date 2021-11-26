(Video) Tyler Morton’s superb highlights reel as 19-year-old delivers remarkable Champions League debut

Despite being part of a Liverpool first-XI that appeared in dire need of a Jurgen Klopp pep talk at the break, Tyler Morton was one of the Reds’ strongest performers on the pitch throughout the club’s Champions League encounter with Porto.

The 19-year-old demonstrated excellent positional awareness to kill off any danger in midfield whilst also showcasing his natural knack for timing tackles to handle threats in our 18-yard-box.

Truth be told, it was a highly promising outing from the teenager who certainly repaid the faith his manager showed in him by giving him the nod for his debut in the competition.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @CF_Comps:

Tyler Morton vs. Porto pic.twitter.com/Nw0a3Vk7bU — CF Comps (@CF_Comps) November 25, 2021