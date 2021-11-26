(Video) Video editor releases brilliant animated version of Thiago’s wondergoal

Thiago Alcantara’s long-range effort against FC Porto is one that will live long in the memory of Liverpool fans – and rightly so.

Amongst individual highlights and replays of the spectacular goal, @TheFootballWr8r has produced an animated version of the moment that had the Anfield crowd on their feet.

Even in cartoon form, it’s clear how much technical ability was involved in the Spanish international’s shot and there are few examples out there that can compete with how purely the ball was struck on the night.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @TheFootballWr8r