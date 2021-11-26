(Video) Watch Andy Robertson in fits of laughter with on-pitch rondo in behind-the-scenes video

Andy Robertson made his return from injury against Porto as he started on the bench alongside a strong selection of reserves.

During the pre-match warm-up, the substitutes partook in a rondo that was captured on the ‘Inside Anfield’ YouTube video released by Liverpool’s official channel.

The clip shows the passing with Jordan Henderson and Divock Origi inside the circle attempting to retrieve the ball.

The ball then reaches the feet of Nat Phillips and he begins a few one-twos with our No.26 before the camera cuts to the former Hull defender in fits of laughter.

It’s unclear whether it’s from that exact moment or a separate part of the warm-up but the Scottish captain is certainly tickled by the events.

Being such a huge personality in the dressing room, the 27-year-old’s laughter certainly looks contagious.

You can watch Robbo’s laugh on Liverpool’s ‘Inside Anfield’ YouTube video, the clip starts at 2 minutes 30 seconds:

