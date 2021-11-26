(Video) Watch as Liverpool loanee continues to impress with four goals and two assists in his last three starts

When players are loaned out they are sometimes forgotten about but this Liverpool youngster has certainly been impressing of late.

Paul Glatzel was sent to Tranmere Rovers in the summer and has been in terrific form of late, scoring four goals in his last three starts for the club.

The 20-year-old striker has been impressing supporters of the League Two outfit after a tough start where some doubted if he was up to the standard of the fourth tier.

Fair play to the local lad who’s been at the academy since the age of nine and is starting to be rewarded with game time.

This is his first insight of men’s football and his recent performances will give Rovers’ No.16 the belief that he is good enough for this level.

Here’s to the form continuing and that he can return to our club with plenty more goals, assists and confidence under his belt.

You can watch full highlights of Tranmere’s game via the club’s YouTube channel, Glatzel’s goal coming at around 1 minute 30 seconds:

