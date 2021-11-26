(Video) Watch as Thiago talks Tyler Morton through his Champions League worldie against Porto

Thiago Alcantara and Tyler Morton were two of the best performers during the 2-0 victory against Porto.

Following his wonder goal, the Spanish midfielder was met by all his teammates as he celebrated in front of the Kop.

One of the final players to greet the No.6 was the Wirral-born midfielder and the pair shared a great moment together.

It appears as though the former Bayern Munich man was describing to the 19-year-old how his goal was scored.

At the very least he was passing more advice onto the youngster which will no doubt be a major help to the impressionable lad.

It was great to see the pair in action together and let’s hope to see them both back on the pitch soon.

You can watch the ‘Inside Anfield’ video on Liverpool’s YouTube channel, Thiago and Morton’s chat comes at 05:10:

