(Video) Watch Jordan Henderson and Mo Salah’s perfect communication for the second goal in behind-the-scenes angle

Jordan Henderson and Mo Salah played a perfect one-two in the build up to our second goal against Porto.

The duo linked up very well and now that the ‘Inside Anfield’ YouTube video has been released on the club’s channel, the way that they communicate with each other on the pitch can be seen.

It starts with the captain shouting “Mo!” several times whilst he is behind our No.11, before the ball is back heeled to him.

Then, once our No.14 receives the pass, his subtle nod of the head signals the Egyptian King on where to move so that he can receive the ball back.

Flooring the defender and finding the back of the net past a hapless ‘keeper, is all down to the work of our ace marksman.

However, the build-up is a brilliant insight into how the players talk on the pitch through their voice and body language and gives a big insight into the ways in which they can orchestrate a goal through subtle nuances, despite 60,000 Scousers screaming at the same time.

It’s a great clip and needs to be watched to be fully appreciated.

The video is available via Liverpool’s YouTube channel, to fully appreciate it – go to 5:23 and turn the speed to 0.25 and behold the joy you will soon witness:

